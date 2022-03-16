Healthcare Pros
Police: Man dies after jumping off bridge following Rt. 288 crash

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in a man’s death on Route 288.

Around 1:45 p.m. on March 15, police were called to a crash involving two vehicles in the northbound lanes of the bridge over the James River.

Troopers say a 2004 minivan was traveling north on Rt. 288 when it struck a 2018 Ford pickup traveling in the right lane on the James River Bridge that connects Powhatan and Goochland Counties.

A 40-year-old man from Richmond, Va., was driving the minivan. After the crash, according to witnesses, the man got out of his vehicle and made a statement to the effect of, ‘I can’t take this anymore,’ and then jumped off the bridge.

Witnesses added that the man was having trouble swimming, and eventually wasn’t seen anymore.

Virginia State Police Med Flight responded to the area for assistance, as well as the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office.

Troopers say the body was recovered, and the man was pronounced dead at 2:31 p.m.

VSP says the driver of the gray pickup was uninjured and remained on the scene. Investigators determined that he was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Crash causes major delays on VA-288 North in Powhatan at James River Bridge
