News to Know for March 16: Cheatwood Avenue house fire; Richmond NAACP responds to Stoney; Warm, evening showers

5 Men Displaced After House Fire

The five men are being helped by the Red Cross (NBC12)

Five men are forced out of their home after a large fire overnight.

Richmond Fire crews responded to Cheatwood Avenue in the Washington Park neighborhood for the report of a fire alarm, which was upgraded to a residential fire.

Crews on scene say one of the men suffered a cut to his hand.

The cause is under investigation but they believe it started in the kitchen.

Richmond NAACP Respond To Stoney

Within 24 hours, Mayor Stoney’s proposal for a new Civilian Review Board is already drawing some criticism. The NAACP pushing back with its own recommendations.

Among its top suggestions - funding.

Right now, the proposal has a budget of just over $200,000 and its members would receive a stipend of $1,200, but the NAACP says this is not enough.

They want to raise both the budget, the stipend as well as the powers of the board. Wanting the board to have the power to subpoena, conduct hearings and have complete access to police witnesses and documents.

NACCP members are hoping to meet with the mayor and city council before the proposal goes before them - which is scheduled to happen next week.

Richmond, Henrico Police Search for Missing Woman

Tracy Lynn Epps (The AWARE Foundation)

The search for a missing 56-year-old woman is underway.

Nobody has seen or heard from Tracy Epps since March 3rd - nearly two weeks ago.

Her last name may sound familiar - because her husband - Lester Epps Junior - was shot and killed by Richmond police back on March 7th in the city’s east end.

Officers from Richmond and Henrico went to the Epps’ home along West Broad Street that night to break the news to Tracy - but couldn’t find her.

Henrico police tell us that while at the home - they reviewed video footage - and that prompted them to begin a missing persons investigation.

No word yet on what that video showed - but Richmond and Henrico police are working with other family members to find Tracy Epps.

If you’ve seen or heard from her - call police.

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Begins!

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital logo (PRNewswire)

Good news! NBC12′s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway has officially begun!

Every ticket will go a long way in helping children going through treatment at St. Jude Children’s Hospital and their families.

If you get a ticket Wednesday, you could also win a $10,000 Visa gift card, courtesy of Dream Day Foundation, a brand new 2022 car from Whitten Brothers, or a $5,000 Closet Factory gift card.

Warm & Evening Showers Likely

Looks like we will feel those warm temperatures again today, but we will likely see some rain this evening.

Today will be partly sunny in the morning with increasing clouds this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s.

