Man suffers life-threatening injuries following shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is fighting for his life following a shooting in Richmond Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to Idlewood and South Allen avenues around 8:20 p.m.

An RPD spokesperson said a man with life-threatening injuries was taken to the hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

