Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Man suffers life-threatening injuries following shooting

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.(WAFF)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is fighting for his life following a shooting in Richmond Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to Idlewood and South Allen avenues around 8:20 p.m.

An RPD spokesperson said a man with life-threatening injuries was taken to the hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Virginia State Police said the driver jumped off a Route 288 bridge into the James River...
Police: Driver jumps off bridge into James River following crash on Rt. 288
WDBJ7 Photo
Three dead, including Covington Police officer, after shooting at gas station
A Richmond man was sentenced to 52 years behind bars for his role in two deadly shootings that...
Man sentenced to over 50 years behind bars for two deadly shootings, including the killing of a mother and baby
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Woman found dead near Virginia State University campus identified
Investigators say the incident happened on Feb. 25
15-year-old taken into custody after sexual assault at Thomas Dale High School

Latest News

All eyes are on the NCAA Tournament, but the NIT Tournament got underway Tuesday, including...
VCU takes on Princeton
Virginia Museum of Fine Arts
Virginia museum receives gift worth nearly $60 million
Investigators say the incident happened on Feb. 25
15-year-old taken into custody after sexual assault at Thomas Dale High School
Virginia State Police said the driver jumped off a Route 288 bridge into the James River...
Police: Driver jumps off bridge into James River following crash on Rt. 288