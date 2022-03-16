Man suffers life-threatening injuries following shooting
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is fighting for his life following a shooting in Richmond Tuesday evening.
Officers were called to Idlewood and South Allen avenues around 8:20 p.m.
An RPD spokesperson said a man with life-threatening injuries was taken to the hospital.
No additional information was immediately available.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
