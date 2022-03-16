‘It’s definitely devastating’: Army veteran and his two kids lose belongings in Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - For the past week, Kyle Kovalenko has been picking up the pieces of what he lost in his West Dogwood Avenue home after flames ripped through the roof last Thursday.

Firefighters from Chesterfield County responded to the scene and worked to put out the smoke and flames seen from one side of the house.

Kovalenko, who served in the Army for 11 years, moved into this home roughly three years ago and lives with his two young children, 7-year-old Carson and 5-year-old Olyvia.

“At the time, I was kind of in shock. I started thinking about all the things my kids had, all their school pictures, all their yearbook pictures, everything from when we were overseas and those unique pictures as a family overseas,” Kovalenko said. “It’s definitely devastating.”

Kovalenko said the fire ripped through the roof and the rooms upstairs, leaving behind charred debris and ash in a place where Kovalenko and his kids made memories.

“Everything was considered a total loss,” Kovalenko said.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Fire and EMS told NBC12 the cause of the fire was a bathroom vent.

Outside the home last Thursday, firefighters were able to recover some of Kovalenko’s special military memorabilia, including half of his challenge coin collection.

“Firefighters were able to grab a couple of my military awards. They were able to get it off the wall before they were permanently damaged,” he said. “I felt like at least there was a little piece left of the military history that I’ve been saving and something I can hand out to my son and to my daughter, like the challenge coins.”

Down the line, Kovalenko wants to rebuild what he lost in his first home.

“From what I understand, it could take up to a year to fully get everything rebuilt, to start recovering everything I’ve lost,” he said.

In the meantime, Kovalenko said the Chesterfield community has been supporting him and his kids through this tough time.

“It’s truly been a blessing,” he said. “It’s helped me from going into some type of a depression. It’s helped build me up, it helped brighten my kid’s spirits.”

Kyle Kovalenko started a GoFundMe page to support his family with housing accommodations, clothing, toys, and other necessities.

If you would like to help, click here.

