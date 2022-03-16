Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

‘It’s definitely devastating’: Army veteran and his two kids lose belongings in Chesterfield house fire

An Army veteran and his two kids are picking up the pieces after flames tore through the roof...
An Army veteran and his two kids are picking up the pieces after flames tore through the roof of their home last Thursday.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - For the past week, Kyle Kovalenko has been picking up the pieces of what he lost in his West Dogwood Avenue home after flames ripped through the roof last Thursday.

Firefighters from Chesterfield County responded to the scene and worked to put out the smoke and flames seen from one side of the house.

Kovalenko, who served in the Army for 11 years, moved into this home roughly three years ago and lives with his two young children, 7-year-old Carson and 5-year-old Olyvia.

“At the time, I was kind of in shock. I started thinking about all the things my kids had, all their school pictures, all their yearbook pictures, everything from when we were overseas and those unique pictures as a family overseas,” Kovalenko said. “It’s definitely devastating.”

Kovalenko said the fire ripped through the roof and the rooms upstairs, leaving behind charred debris and ash in a place where Kovalenko and his kids made memories.

“Everything was considered a total loss,” Kovalenko said.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Fire and EMS told NBC12 the cause of the fire was a bathroom vent.

Outside the home last Thursday, firefighters were able to recover some of Kovalenko’s special military memorabilia, including half of his challenge coin collection.

“Firefighters were able to grab a couple of my military awards. They were able to get it off the wall before they were permanently damaged,” he said. “I felt like at least there was a little piece left of the military history that I’ve been saving and something I can hand out to my son and to my daughter, like the challenge coins.”

Down the line, Kovalenko wants to rebuild what he lost in his first home.

“From what I understand, it could take up to a year to fully get everything rebuilt, to start recovering everything I’ve lost,” he said.

In the meantime, Kovalenko said the Chesterfield community has been supporting him and his kids through this tough time.

“It’s truly been a blessing,” he said. “It’s helped me from going into some type of a depression. It’s helped build me up, it helped brighten my kid’s spirits.”

Kyle Kovalenko started a GoFundMe page to support his family with housing accommodations, clothing, toys, and other necessities.

If you would like to help, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Virginia State Police said the driver jumped off a Route 288 bridge into the James River...
Police: Man dies after jumping off bridge following Rt. 288 crash
Investigators say the incident happened on Feb. 25
15-year-old taken into custody after sexual assault at Thomas Dale High School
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
In June 2021, an investigation was launched after deputies learned a corrections officer was...
Deputies: Hanover correctional officer, eight others arrested for distributing drugs to inmates
Tracy Lynn Epps
Wife of man shot, killed by police missing

Latest News

A clock
Sleep experts weigh in on effects of Daylight Saving Time as lawmakers consider making it permanent
A preliminary report by the CDC shows COVID-19 hospitalizations for children ages 4 and younger...
Preliminary CDC reports gives glimpse at COVID-19 hospitalizations for kids under age 5
Longwood Lancers men's and women's basketball teams.
Former CEO, law firm partner has Longwood hoops on the rise
"It's definitely devastating" Fire destroys Chesterfield family's home
"It's definitely devastating" Fire destroys Chesterfield family's home