Hanover Schools set to host career fair at Atlee Branch Library

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover Schools is looking to add qualified candidates to its team.

On Wednesday, the district is hosting a job fair for a number of positions - including substitute teachers, transportation, food services, and more.

The job fair will be held at the Atlee Branch Library in Mechanicsville from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

