Hanover Schools set to host career fair at Atlee Branch Library
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover Schools is looking to add qualified candidates to its team.
On Wednesday, the district is hosting a job fair for a number of positions - including substitute teachers, transportation, food services, and more.
The job fair will be held at the Atlee Branch Library in Mechanicsville from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
