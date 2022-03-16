Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Hanover house total loss following fire

Hanover Fire-EMS crews responded to the 11100 block Holly Berry Road
Hanover Fire-EMS crews responded to the 11100 block Holly Berry Road(Hanover Fire-EMS)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A house in Hanover is a total loss following a fire on Wednesday morning.

Smoke Alarms Save Lives! Early this morning at 02:44am, Hanover Fire-EMS crews were dispatched to the 11100 block of...

Posted by Hanover County Fire-EMS Department on Wednesday, March 16, 2022

At 2:44 a.m., Hanover Fire-EMS crews responded to the 11100 block of Holly Berry Road in Ashland for a structure fire.

Once on scene, crews found fire coming from the side of the house.

Hanover house total loss following fire
Hanover house total loss following fire(Hanover Fire-EMS)

Crews say smoke alarms woke up the occupants and they were able to safely evacuate the home. All three occupants were transported to VCU Medical Center for minor injuries associated with possible smoke inhalation.

Responding fire crews say after a survey of the damage, the home is a total loss.

The Hanover County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Anyone requiring assistance with smoke alarms can contact the Metro Richmond Chiefs Smoke Alarm Hotline at 1-888-537-5967.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Virginia State Police said the driver jumped off a Route 288 bridge into the James River...
Police: Man dies after jumping off bridge following Rt. 288 crash
Investigators say the incident happened on Feb. 25
15-year-old taken into custody after sexual assault at Thomas Dale High School
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
In June 2021, an investigation was launched after deputies learned a corrections officer was...
Deputies: Hanover correctional officer, eight others arrested for distributing drugs to inmates
WDBJ7 Photo
Three dead, including Covington Police officer, after shooting at gas station

Latest News

Virginia State Police said the driver jumped off a Route 288 bridge into the James River...
Police: Man dies after jumping off bridge following Rt. 288 crash
Police responded to Minefree Street early Wednesday morning
Police: Two women have non-life-threatening injuries following shooting on Minefee Street
State social services workers signed up homeless residents for Medicaid at a resource fair in...
Amid a renewed push, vaccine uptake is still lagging among Virginia Medicaid members
Gov. Glenn Youngkin (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Governor Youngkin to visit gas station to discuss gas tax plan