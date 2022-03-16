Hanover house total loss following fire
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A house in Hanover is a total loss following a fire on Wednesday morning.
At 2:44 a.m., Hanover Fire-EMS crews responded to the 11100 block of Holly Berry Road in Ashland for a structure fire.
Once on scene, crews found fire coming from the side of the house.
Crews say smoke alarms woke up the occupants and they were able to safely evacuate the home. All three occupants were transported to VCU Medical Center for minor injuries associated with possible smoke inhalation.
Responding fire crews say after a survey of the damage, the home is a total loss.
The Hanover County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
Anyone requiring assistance with smoke alarms can contact the Metro Richmond Chiefs Smoke Alarm Hotline at 1-888-537-5967.
