GRTC bus stop improvements on the horizon, adopt a stop program underway

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thomas Gibson relies on GRTC to get around the city. While the weather’s nice on this day, Gibson says not having a shelter over his stop forces him to wait in any of the elements, rain or shine.

“People ain’t go no where to sit and all that,” said Thomas Gibson, who lives in Richmond.

Only 5% of the nearly 1,600 bus stops across the region’s public transit system have shelters, while nearly 20% have benches.

“Many of our residents and transit riders have to wait sometimes one, two, three hours for a bus to come in the rain or inclement weather and it’s not right. It’s not okay. We need to do better,” said Stephanie Lynch, Richmond City Council.

GRTC is developing a 5-year plan to have 50% of its bus stops with some sort of essential structure, meaning a shelter or a bench.

But that’s not the only issue. The bus stops also need tender loving care. The group is short staffed when it comes to maintenance. GRTC is partnering with RVA Rapid Transit to launch the better bus stop program.

“It’s a little more ad hock, reactionary to bus stop issues. So with this partnership we’re able to address a lot of the maintenance issues at bus stops,” said Adrienne Torres, GRTC’s Chief Development Officer.

So far, 21 bus stops have been adopted by people or organizations for beautification.

You can sign up here: https://www.rvarapidtransit.org/

RVA Rapid Transit says more people can apply to clean up trash and graffiti, with other environmental benefits too.

“Keeping liter out of our waterways, roads, for animals and all of that and also we’re hoping by adopting stops it will encourage more people to ride the bus which will lower the regions overall carbon footprint,” said Richard Hankins, RVA Rapid Transit.

Councilor Lynch is also hopeful for a new rapid transit line to go from north Richmond to south.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.