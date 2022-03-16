Healthcare Pros
Governor Youngkin to visit gas station to discuss gas tax plan

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
By Joi Bass
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin is set to discuss his plan for gas tax relief today.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, Gov. Youngkin is scheduled to visit a Henrico gas station to talk about what he calls “the exorbitant gas prices and rising inflation in Virginia.”

Gov. Youngkin campaigned on rolling back the most recent increase in the gas tax for 12 months. He was working with the general assembly to include that in this budget, but that was not getting much traction.

Virginia lawmakers adjourn regular session with state budget unfinished

Lawmakers will have to return for a special session to pass a budget along with several other bills.

