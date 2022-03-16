Healthcare Pros
Former CEO, law firm partner has Longwood hoops on the rise

Longwood Lancers men's and women's basketball teams.
Longwood Lancers men's and women's basketball teams.((Source: NBC12))
By HANK KURZ Jr. AP Sports Writer
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) - Griff Aldrich, a former lawyer and CEO, and Rebecca Tillett - both hired the same day four years ago by Longwood - have the Lancers men’s and women’s teams in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in each program’s history.

Longwood is located in Farmville, a small town in central Virginia known more as a place where massive furniture warehouses promise to satisfy any shopper’s preferred style than as a destination for a coach on the rise or players good enough to win titles.

This week, both things are true.

