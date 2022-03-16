Former CEO, law firm partner has Longwood hoops on the rise

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) - Griff Aldrich, a former lawyer and CEO, and Rebecca Tillett - both hired the same day four years ago by Longwood - have the Lancers men’s and women’s teams in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in each program’s history.

Longwood is located in Farmville, a small town in central Virginia known more as a place where massive furniture warehouses promise to satisfy any shopper’s preferred style than as a destination for a coach on the rise or players good enough to win titles.

This week, both things are true.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.