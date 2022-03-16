CW Richmond is upgrading its signal | Here’s what you need to know

What’s going on?

WUPV (along with many other stations in Richmond) is upgrading its signal to the new ATSC 3.0 standard. This new standard is commonly called “NextGen TV.” There aren’t many TVs currently available that can handle ATSC 3.0 (but many are being released by LG, Sony, and Samsung), so we’ll continue to air our ATSC 1.0 signal alongside our ATSC 3.0, but it will be on a different frequency.

What do I need to do?

If you receive WUPV through cable or satellite, you don’t need to do anything. Your cable or satellite provider will make any necessary changes automatically. If you use an antenna to receive us, you’ll need to rescan your television set on or after 10 a.m. on April 11. Don’t worry: it’s easy and doesn’t cost anything.

Who needs to rescan?

WUPV viewers are the only ones who need to rescan. This includes viewers of WUPV’s subchannels: Bounce, Grit, Laff and StartTV

How do I rescan my TV?

Just get your TV remote and hit the “Menu” button. Then look for “Scan” or “Autotune” in your TV’s on-screen menu. That should start the process, and it should only take a few minutes. After that, you’re all set to enjoy your favorite CW Richmond programs!

When does this happen?

Any time after 10 a.m. on Monday, April 11.

