Big batch of solar energy projects approved in Virginia

Dominion Energy (FILE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Dominion Energy has received regulatory approval in Virginia for a series of solar projects expected to generate enough power to light up 250,000 homes.

The State Corporation Commission approved the plan Tuesday.

Dominion said the projects will result in a monthly rate increase of about $1.13 for the average residential customer.

Dominion estimates the projects will also generate more than $880 million in economic benefits across Virginia and support nearly 4,200 jobs.

Collectively, the projects will generate nearly 1,000 megawatts of electricity.

For comparison sake, Dominion’s nuclear-powered North Anna station generates about 1,800 megawatts.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

