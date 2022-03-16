Big batch of solar energy projects approved in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Dominion Energy has received regulatory approval in Virginia for a series of solar projects expected to generate enough power to light up 250,000 homes.

The State Corporation Commission approved the plan Tuesday.

Dominion said the projects will result in a monthly rate increase of about $1.13 for the average residential customer.

Dominion estimates the projects will also generate more than $880 million in economic benefits across Virginia and support nearly 4,200 jobs.

Collectively, the projects will generate nearly 1,000 megawatts of electricity.

For comparison sake, Dominion’s nuclear-powered North Anna station generates about 1,800 megawatts.

