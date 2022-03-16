Healthcare Pros
5 men displaced after fire rips through Cheatwood Avenue home

The five men are being helped by the Red Cross
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Five men are forced out of their home after a large fire overnight.

At 1:22 a.m., crews responded to Cheatwood Avenue in the Washington Park neighborhood for the report of a fire.

Crews on scene say one of the men suffered a cut to his hand, and that three male occupants were able to self-evacuate.

Crews marked the fire under control at 1:57 a.m.

The five men are being helped by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but crews believe it started in the kitchen.

