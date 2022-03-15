Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Virginia’s only safe home dedicated to exploited and trafficked children is open

The Lampstand is fully licensed and officially accepting referrals
The Lampstand is finally open
The Lampstand is finally open(The Lampstand)
By Melissa Gaona
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been almost ten years in the making, but the moment is finally here. The Lampstand is open.

Carolyn Minix is the Intake and Enrichment Coordinator and when she walked in the door to work she was met with a surprise. “I just saw balloons and a sign that said, ‘We’re open’! I still have cold chills because this is something that is finally coming to fruition after years and years, I’m just excited.”

For months, staff members have been coming to The Lampstand for training. But on this long-awaited March date, they came to work and were met with an unexpected party.

Rebekah Marquez is the Communications Specialist and has been on board since day one. “Oh my gosh... this means the world and I think we have felt a lot like Noah. God promised Noah that there is this flood coming and he asked us to build this ark and we didn’t even know what an ark was. So just the journey from that first time the Lord gave us this vision to now it feels like He’s finally bringing the rain!”

Law enforcement first brought the issue of trafficking to The Lampstand founder Keith Farmer in 2013. After realizing the lack of resources in Virginia, Farmer started The Lampstand. Ten years later, the safe home is finally licensed and open.

Dawn Hughes is the Food Services Manager and says this is the day she has been preparing for. “We get to get the girls soon and start loving on them and showing them Jesus after all this time and all this preparation, IT’S TIME.”

To learn more about The Lampstand, click here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police said the driver jumped off a Route 288 bridge into the James River...
Police: Driver jumps off bridge into James River following crash on Rt. 288
WDBJ7 Photo
Three dead, including Covington Police officer, after shooting at gas station
A Richmond man was sentenced to 52 years behind bars for his role in two deadly shootings that...
Man sentenced to over 50 years behind bars for two deadly shootings, including the killing of a mother and baby
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Woman found dead near Virginia State University campus identified
Investigators say the incident happened on Feb. 25
15-year-old taken into custody after sexual assault at Thomas Dale High School

Latest News

All eyes are on the NCAA Tournament, but the NIT Tournament got underway Tuesday, including...
VCU takes on Princeton
Virginia Museum of Fine Arts
Virginia museum receives gift worth nearly $60 million
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man suffers life-threatening injuries following shooting
Investigators say the incident happened on Feb. 25
15-year-old taken into custody after sexual assault at Thomas Dale High School
Virginia State Police said the driver jumped off a Route 288 bridge into the James River...
Police: Driver jumps off bridge into James River following crash on Rt. 288