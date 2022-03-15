Virginia’s Jan. unemployment numbers holding steady, but there’s another issue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s unemployment numbers held steady in January at 3.3%, but the commonwealth is still trying to get back to pre-pandemic levels of people in the workforce.

Virginia Employment Commission Commissioner Carrie Roth says the coronavirus pandemic erased almost all of the recovery employment that was seen in the last recession.

Commissioner Roth says only about three quarters of those jobs have recovered.

“We really are focusing on creating those jobs and getting people back to work. The growth that we have seen over the last couple of years has really been led by the professional, scientific, and business services sector,” Roth said.

Roth says there is a push to get people off the sidelines and back into much needed job openings.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.