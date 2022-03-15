Virginians remember officer killed in the line of duty

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia leaders and law enforcement agencies are sharing their condolences over the death of Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie, shot to death in the line of duty Monday.

A fund to support Ogilvie’s family has been set up through “Fund the First” and online donations can be made here.

The First Lady and I are devastated by the tragic loss of a Covington Police Officer. This serves as a reminder that law enforcement officers risk their lives every day. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the fallen officer during this difficult time. https://t.co/MDKbdl9nE8 — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) March 15, 2022

