Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Virginia War Memorial honors K9 veterans, service dogs

The memorial was unveiled Monday.
The memorial was unveiled Monday.(Suzanne Feigley)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia War Memorial held a ceremony to honor K9 Veterans Day on Monday.

After many people asked about a permanent feature honoring the heroic animals, a new permanent plaque was unveiled.

The war memorial says Vietnam veteran and former dog handler Robert Mays was the driving force behind it.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police responded to the 6000 block of Glenway Court on Saturday, March 13 on reports of a...
Child seriously injured in shooting on Richmond’s Southside
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Woman found dead near Virginia State University campus identified
Are romance scams a problem in Alabama?
Virginia man heads to prison for romance fraud scheme
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Henrico woman killed in fatal crash over the weekend identified
A Richmond man was sentenced to 52 years behind bars for his role in two deadly shootings that...
Man sentenced to over 50 years behind bars for two deadly shootings, including the killing of a mother and baby

Latest News

Easter On Parade (Source: NBC12)
Easter on Parade canceled for 2022
French artist rendering of Lafayette first coming to America.
On This Day: Revolutionary War hero Marquis de Lafayette begins his Virginia Campaign
Donated books turned into bookstore for Fox Elementary teachers
Fox Elementary teachers replenish classroom libraries with thousands of donated books
Robert "Rock" Howard was born on March 13, 1924.
Oldest living Virginia state trooper celebrates 98th birthday