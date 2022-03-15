Virginia War Memorial honors K9 veterans, service dogs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia War Memorial held a ceremony to honor K9 Veterans Day on Monday.

After many people asked about a permanent feature honoring the heroic animals, a new permanent plaque was unveiled.

The war memorial says Vietnam veteran and former dog handler Robert Mays was the driving force behind it.

