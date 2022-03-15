Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Tuesday Forecast: A pleasant spring day

Sunny and 10° Above Average. Rain likely tomorrow night and Thursday
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The warmer-than-normal trend looks to hold through the end of the month with an exception on Thursday, which looks cool and wet.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated shower towards evening possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s. (Late afternoon/early evening Rain Chance: 20%). Rain likely overnight.

Thursday: Rain likely. Around 1/2″ expected. Most rain falls in the morning with the midday-mid afternoon staying cloudy with drizzle. Clearing Possible toward evening. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 50s (Rain Chance: 80%)

Friday: Partly sunny and warm. Lows near 50, highs in the low 70s. Best weather day of the week.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower. Lows in the mid 50s, highs near 70. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Spring Begins at 11:33am! Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Woman found dead near Virginia State University campus identified
A Richmond man was sentenced to 52 years behind bars for his role in two deadly shootings that...
Man sentenced to over 50 years behind bars for two deadly shootings, including the killing of a mother and baby
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Henrico woman killed in fatal crash over the weekend identified
WDBJ7 Photo
Three dead, including Covington Police officer, after shooting at gas station
Police responded to the 6000 block of Glenway Court on Saturday, March 13 on reports of a...
Child seriously injured in shooting on Richmond’s Southside

Latest News

Forecast: Above average temperatures this week
Forecast: Above average temperatures this week
Forecast: Above average temperatures this week
A warmup begins today as Spring weather arrives this week
A warmup begins today as Spring weather arrives this week
NBC12 First Alert weather
Much warmer weather arrives starting on Monday