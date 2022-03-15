Tuesday Forecast: A pleasant spring day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The warmer-than-normal trend looks to hold through the end of the month with an exception on Thursday, which looks cool and wet.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated shower towards evening possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s. (Late afternoon/early evening Rain Chance: 20%). Rain likely overnight.

Thursday: Rain likely. Around 1/2″ expected. Most rain falls in the morning with the midday-mid afternoon staying cloudy with drizzle. Clearing Possible toward evening. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 50s (Rain Chance: 80%)

Friday: Partly sunny and warm. Lows near 50, highs in the low 70s. Best weather day of the week.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower. Lows in the mid 50s, highs near 70. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Spring Begins at 11:33am! Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

