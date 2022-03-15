Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent

If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN, CLEVELAND CLINIC)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - The U.S. Senate approved a bill that will make daylight saving time permanent.

The Senate unanimously voted on Tuesday in favor of the Sunshine Protection Act, according to The Hill. The bill would end the time change from daylight saving time to standard time, meaning Americans would no longer have to change their clocks twice a year.

Sen. Marco Rubio and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse both tweeted on Tuesday about the bill’s approval.

“This is a big, sensible step forward,” Whitehouse announced on his Twitter.

The bill still needs to be approved by the House of Representatives before it can be signed into law.

Daylight saving time resumed on Sunday as many Americans set their clocks one hour ahead. Standard time will resume in November 2022. Reuters reported if the bill is signed into law, the change would not take place until November 2023.

According to an Associated Press poll, most Americans want to stop switching between daylight saving and standard time, but are divided on which should be used all year.

If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN, CLEVELAND CLINIC)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 Photo
Three dead, including Covington Police officer, after shooting at gas station
Virginia State Police said the driver jumped off a Route 288 bridge into the James River...
Police: Driver jumps off bridge into James River following crash on Rt. 288
A Richmond man was sentenced to 52 years behind bars for his role in two deadly shootings that...
Man sentenced to over 50 years behind bars for two deadly shootings, including the killing of a mother and baby
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Woman found dead near Virginia State University campus identified
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Henrico woman killed in fatal crash over the weekend identified

Latest News

A local resident searches for his belongings in an apartment building after it was hit by...
Ukraine: Tone improves in Russia talks even as Kyiv is hit
This photo provided by the Topsham Police Department shows a school bus that students steered...
Students steer bus to safety after driver collapses at wheel
AAA is reporting a slight drop in gas prices, but could this trend continue over the next...
AAA reports slight drop in Virginia gas prices, but could this downward trend continue?
File photo of police lights.
Police: Navy sailor on drug bender kills man with dumbbell
This image released by Fox News Channel shows cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski while on assignment...
Two journalists working for Fox News killed in Ukraine