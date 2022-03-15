RPS among several school districts to iron out plans for virtual learning next year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools is among several school districts working to put together plans for virtual learning next year.

Richmond is making some significant changes, as they plan to have a scaled-back version of its virtual academy.

In Caroline County, the district’s virtual learning survey closes today. This is for parents with kids going into grades third through fifth.

In Hanover, parents have until April 1 to fill out an application to do online learning.

In Chesterfield, the district is creating “Chesterfield Virtual School” for 1,800 students in Kindergarten through eighth. The district will also offer CCPS online for high school students.

