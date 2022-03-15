Healthcare Pros
RPS among several school districts to iron out plans for virtual learning next year

Several school districts in central Virginia are laying out their plans for virtual learning next year(123rf)
By Joi Bass
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools is among several school districts working to put together plans for virtual learning next year.

Richmond is making some significant changes, as they plan to have a scaled-back version of its virtual academy.

In Caroline County, the district’s virtual learning survey closes today. This is for parents with kids going into grades third through fifth.

ATTENTION ELEMENTARY PARENTS: Caroline County Public Schools currently provides a district-designed virtual learning...

Posted by Caroline County Public Schools on Thursday, March 10, 2022

In Hanover, parents have until April 1 to fill out an application to do online learning.

REMINDER: The application for enrollment in the Online School for next school year is available and will remain open...

Posted by Hanover County Public Schools on Thursday, March 10, 2022

In Chesterfield, the district is creating “Chesterfield Virtual School” for 1,800 students in Kindergarten through eighth. The district will also offer CCPS online for high school students.

