Richmond Spiders prepare for matchup against Iowa

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Spiders are heading to Buffalo, New York, for their first-round matchup in the NCAA tournament.

They will be facing the Iowa Hawkeyes, led by First-Team All-American Keegan Murray.

Before hitting the road, players and Head Coach Chris Mooney talked about their incredible run in the A-10 tournament that landed them a spot in the big dance and what lies ahead.

Guard Jacob Gilyard said he and his teammates don’t feel any pressure as the underdog.

“I think the biggest thing is confidence... when you’re not too worried about missing a shot, they go in for you,” Gilyard said.

This year, Richmond is a 12 seed, the same seed they were handed the last time they made the tournament in 2011 and advanced to the Sweet 16.

