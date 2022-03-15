Richmond health leaders talk about potential Pfizer COVID-19 fourth shot

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Marking two years of COVID-19 in Richmond, the mayor and health leaders held a coronavirus briefing at city hall Tuesday afternoon.

Over the weekend, Pfizer’s CEO said a fourth shot would be needed for protection. The company is working on a shot to handle all variants.

“I don’t know if it’s going to end up being a once a year thing. If it’s going to be more than once a year,” said Dr. Melissa Viray, Richmond - Henrico Health Districts.

Dr. Virary says the jury is still out on how we will protect ourselves each year from coronavirus, but having options will help lead the path forward to normal life.

“There’s going to be more variants. There’s going to be more outbreaks but we have tools now that we didn’t have before. And I think that helps us figure out how to ride these waves that are coming down the pipeline for it to be less disruptive,” said Dr. Viray.

Currently, anyone 12 and up can get a Pfizer booster at least five months after their last shot. For Moderna, those 18 and up can get a booster six months after their last shot. For Johnson & Johnson, it’s after two months.

“We will provide vaccinations. We will provide testing. We will provide that up to date information to walk you through whatever may happen in the future,” said Amy Popovich, RHHD Nurse Manager.

Dr. Viray says they are watching a stealth variant of COVID now in Europe and Asia. As of now, she says it’s not raising alarm bells.

