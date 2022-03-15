Report on Virginia’s response to January snowstorm to be completed
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The report on Virginia’s response to the January snowstorm and I-95 backup is expected to be completed Tuesday.
On Jan. 3 and 4, hundreds of travelers were trapped on icy, snow-covered roads for more than 36 hours from Ashland to northern Virginia.
The external review examines the state’s widely-criticized response to the chaos.
The snowstorm dumped three and a half inches of snow an hour at its peak.
