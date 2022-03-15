Healthcare Pros
Report on Virginia’s response to January snowstorm to be completed

This image provided by the Virginia Department of Transportation shows a closed section of...
This image provided by the Virginia Department of Transportation shows a closed section of Interstate 95 near Fredericksburg, Va., Monday Jan. 3, 2022. Both northbound and southbound sections of the highway were closed due to snow and ice.(Source: Virginia Department of Transportation via AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The report on Virginia’s response to the January snowstorm and I-95 backup is expected to be completed Tuesday.

On Jan. 3 and 4, hundreds of travelers were trapped on icy, snow-covered roads for more than 36 hours from Ashland to northern Virginia.

The external review examines the state’s widely-criticized response to the chaos.

The snowstorm dumped three and a half inches of snow an hour at its peak.

