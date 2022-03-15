Ramp from Laburnum Avenue to I-64 to close through November

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Heads up for drivers in Richmond! This Sunday night, the ramp from Laburnum Avenue to I-64 West will be closing down until November.

This comes as crews continue working on a $4.5 million bridge rehabilitation project. The entire project is expected to be completed in the spring of next year.

Detour routes will be posted in the area throughout the closure.

