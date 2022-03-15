Healthcare Pros
Ramp from Laburnum Avenue to I-64 to close through November

The entire project is expected to be completed in the spring of next year.
The entire project is expected to be completed in the spring of next year.
By Joi Bass
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Heads up for drivers in Richmond! This Sunday night, the ramp from Laburnum Avenue to I-64 West will be closing down until November.

This comes as crews continue working on a $4.5 million bridge rehabilitation project. The entire project is expected to be completed in the spring of next year.

Detour routes will be posted in the area throughout the closure.

