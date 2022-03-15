Healthcare Pros
Police: Navy sailor on drug bender kills man with dumbbell

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - Authorities in Virginia say that a U.S. Navy sailor on a “crack bender” killed a man with a dumbbell.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Herbert Bryant was found dead Friday in Virginia Beach.

Two people have been charged in connection with his death.

Court records state that one of them is sailor Jason Jablonski. He was charged with second-degree murder.

Police said the other person charged is Heather Totty. She has been charged with accessory to murder after the fact.

Court records state that Jablonski was on a “crack bender” and got into a fight with Bryant inside a home.

Police say Totty was there and helped Jablonski take the body outside.

It’s unclear how the three people knew one another.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

