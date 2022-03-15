Police: Driver jumps off bridge into James River following crash on Rt. 288

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said the driver jumped off a Route 288 bridge into the James River following a crash.

Around 1:45 p.m. on March 15, police were called to a crash involving two vehicles in the northbound lanes of the bridge in Powhatan County.

According to witnesses, one of the drivers got out of their vehicle and jumped off the bridge.

Police said the man initially survived the jump, and Med-Flight was called to the scene, but police said the man has now died.

The crash and incident are under investigation.

Drivers can expect major delays in the area.

