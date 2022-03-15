News to Know for March 15: Fatal Covington officer-involved shooting; Richmond’s first Civilian Review Board; Pleasant Spring day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s five days until Spring and it looks like we will be getting a preview of those spring-like temperatures for the next few days! We will dive into the forecast and our other top headlines!

Fatal Covington Officer-Involved Shooting

Courtesy: WDBJ7 viewer submitted witness video

We’re following the latest from the City of Covington in Western Virginia where three people are dead including the suspect and a police officer, in what appears to be a shootout.

The tragic scene unfolded at a “Farm and Fuel” store on Alleghany Avenue yesterday afternoon.

State police say 42-year-old Tony Poulston Jr. got into an argument with a relative who worked at the store, 64-year-old Randall Paxton. The situation resulted in Poulston shooting Paxton.

Responding authorities encountered Poulston with a pistol coming out of the store, shots were fired, resulting in the deaths of Poulston and a police officer.

Police later discovered Paxton dead inside the store.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of a Covington Police Officer killed after a shooting at a Covington Fuel & Farm Monday afternoon.

New Era Of Policing In Richmond?

After years of outcry from the public for police reform, Mayor Levar Stoney introduced his proposal for the city’s first “Civilian Review Board.”

The Civilian Review Board or CRB would review Richmond Police Department’s internal investigations and policies, and it would be entirely civilian-led.

Mayor Stoney says this is something that would enhance public safety.

If passed the board would be made up of seven members that would reflect the city’s demographics. Three would be chosen by the city council, three would be chosen by the police department and one chosen directly by the mayor himself.

Members would undergo training such as diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The board would then review some of the most serious misconduct cases including officer-involved shootings, allegations of abuse, and citizen appeals of RPD decisions.

This proposal will be discussed further by council members during the next Government Operations Standing committee meeting later this month.

“Victims of COVID-19 Remembrance Day”

Yesterday at Virginia Union University, a bell tolled 19 times in memory of more than 19,000 Virginians who died from COVID-19.

As many of us look toward the future - local leaders say we can’t forget about the past.

“My hope is as we move forward that we use the knowledge, the technology, the expertise that we’ve gained from this, to build upon what we’ve learned, what we experienced, to create more resilience in our community,” Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said.

The pandemic has also impacted many of us in other ways, like financially and mentally.

Leaders say supporting each other is key - as we continue to move forward.

I-95 Disaster Investigation Update

This image provided by the Virginia Department of Transportation shows a closed section of Interstate 95 near Fredericksburg, Va., Monday Jan. 3, 2022. Both northbound and southbound sections of the highway were closed due to snow and ice. (Source: Virginia Department of Transportation via AP)

Two months after the disaster unfolded on I-95 during a massive winter storm, the state’s investigation into it is expected to be complete by the end of March.

You’ll remember this nightmare scenario on 95 between Richmond and D.C. back in January that left many drivers stranded for about 24 hours.

Multiple failures are being investigated - but one source inside VDOT says a big part of it was simple math.

Not enough plows and equipment in that part of the state.

Once finalized, the after-action report will be available online.

A Pleasant Spring Day!

Looks like today will be a very beautiful spring-like day, according to our Andrew Freiden!

Today will be mostly sunny with highs near 70.

Final Thought

“I think gratitude is a big thing. It puts you in a place where you’re humble.” --- Andra Day

