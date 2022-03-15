Mayor introduces proposal for Richmond’s first Civilian Review Board

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After years of protest and outcry from the public for police reform, Monday evening, Mayor Levar Stoney presented a proposal for Richmond’s first Civilian Review Board for the city council to consider.

As the name suggests, the civilian review board, or CRB, would be led by citizens to review Richmond Police Department’s internal investigations and policies. It would mainly focus on serious misconduct cases, including officer-involved shootings, allegations of abuse, and citizen appeals of RPD decisions, among other things.

After investigating an issue, the board could make policy or procedural recommendations to the police chief for consideration.

“This proposal was built with citizen input and expert research and analysis of comparative cities,” said Mayor Stoney. “The result is a CRB that will be properly staffed, funded, and equipped to respond to the needs of our community, ensure accountability and enhance the public safety of all Richmond residents.”

Back in 2020, Chief Gerald Smith expressed his support for the concept of a CRB after joining the city’s police force.

“What the city council and everyone is pushing forward is something we’re also wanting to do. We want to sit down, talk, discuss what does policing look like,” Smith said.

According to Stoney, this proposed legislation reflects input from Richmond City Council’s Task Force established back in 2020, charged with researching the possibility of a CRB.

“We just have to do the work to move forward,” said 2nd District City Council Member Mike Jones.

According to the proposal, the board would be made up of seven members. Jones says the city council hasn’t had much time to review the proposal. He adds that if passed in its current form, the council and the police department would each be charged with choosing three of the board’s members, with Mayor Stoney selecting its final member.

Jones says the board says he and the council want to ensure transparency in how its members are chosen.

“We really need to look at who puts fourth names on the particular committee as well. I believe it should be a cross-section from the city to have members of each district sit on this CRB,” Jones said.

According to the proposal, the seven members would reflect the city’s demographics. Members also cannot be current or previous law enforcement officials. However, it would be supported by a full-time liaison from the police department who would share information and answer police procedure questions.

The mayor proposes supporting the board with a $204,199 budget and a full-time staff member within the Office of the Inspector General, of which members would undergo training, such as diversity, equity and inclusion, and receive a $1,200 annual stipend for their service.

The board could also hire outside investigators and request subpoenas from Richmond Circuit Court, following current state law and after reaching a finding. The board may make policy, procedural, and nonbinding disciplinary recommendations to the chief of police, who shall provide a written response to the board.

This proposal will be discussed further by council members during the next Government Operations Standing committee meeting later this month.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.