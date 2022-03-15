Man dies of injuries from February shooting, car crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A man has died from his injuries after a shooting and car crash that happened in February on Azalea Avenue.

Henrico Police responded to the 300 block of Azalea Avenue around 7:15 p.m. after receiving reports of a car crash and a shooting that took place on Sunday, March 14.

One man crashed into a home next to the Azalea Food Market and Deli. No one inside the home was injured but the driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said they learned Kenneth Christopher, 34, of North Chesterfield, died at the hospital on March 14.

This is an ongoing investigation, but police are now investigating it as a homicide.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call the Henrico Police Department at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

