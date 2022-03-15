Jewish Community Federation of Richmond helping families with loved ones in Ukraine

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 30 years ago, the Jewish Community Federation of Richmond helped Ukrainian families escape religious persecution from the former Soviet Union, and now the organization is stepping up once again to help families in Ukraine.

“We were not allowed to visit a synagogue or even say that we were Jewish in school because we were afraid to be persecuted against,” Tatyana Manelis, who was born in Ukraine, said.

Manelis immigrated to Richmond when she was 11-years-old thanks to help from the Jewish Community Federation of Richmond.

She said back when she was a kid in Odessa, she was not allowed to speak about her grandfather, who was Jewish, in fear of what would happen to their family.

When Russian troops crossed Ukraine just almost three weeks ago, Manelis says it was an unfortunate full-circle moment for her.

“It’s just been on our mind 24/7 for the last two weeks,” Manelis said.

Manelis still has family and friends in Ukraine that are fighting for their country and are afraid for their lives.

“If you’re at a certain age, you stay and go fight,” Manelis said. “The moms are worried, and the elderly don’t have the ability to go to the grocery store or to get food.”

After constant phone calls with her family still in Odessa, she says she didn’t know how to get aid to her loved ones.

That’s when she turned to the JCFR for help once again.

Within just hours, the organization got into contact with volunteers from its international organization to help her family directly.

“There was a car sent for those who wanted to evacuate to help out,” Daniel Staffenberg, CEO of JCFR, said. “They [volunteers] delivered food and extra supplies for those that needed to stay back, and we now regularly stay in touch with them.”

It’s continued support that Tatyana says she can’t thank the organization enough for.

“This work this unbelievably dangerous work to be on the ground in a war zone, to selflessly help people it’s beyond a miracle,” Manelis said.

The Jewish Community Federation of Richmond has created a fund to help with Ukrainian efforts directly and those who are in situations like Manelis’s family.

So far the organization has raised more than $200,000, if you would like to help with the organization click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.