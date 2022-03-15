Great horned owlet re-nested after falling from tree

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WWBT) - A baby great horned owl was re-nested after it fell from a tree due to high winds.

The baby owl went to Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke after it fell from its nest in the Boones Mill area of Roanoke County.

“Given its young age we decided returning it to its nest would be the best course of action. When birds of prey are this young there’s a chance that they will imprint on us, the rehabbers, and become non-releasable,” the wildlife center said in a release.

Thanks to Elliot Utility and Electrical Services, the baby owl was was returned safely to its nest on March 14.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.