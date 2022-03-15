Healthcare Pros
Gas pipeline compensation dispute goes to trial in Virginia

(FILE)
(Source: Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — The amount of money a company should have to pay the owners of a Virginia property it is building a natural gas pipeline through is being determined in a weeklong jury trial.

The Roanoke Times reports that Mountain Valley Pipeline used eminent domain to take part of the Terry family’s Bent Mountain property.

Proceedings over the compensation amount started Monday in Roanoke’s federal court.

An attorney for the Terrys says the tract is worth $2 million and the pipeline would lower the property’s value by about a third. The family’s representation says the company should have to pay $650,000, but Mountain Valley argues that just compensation is closer to $150,000.

Copyright 2022 Associated Pres. All rights reserved.

