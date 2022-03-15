Dress for Success Central Virginia, making a difference, celebrates Women's History Month

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As Virginia celebrates Women’s History Month, Dress for Success Central Virginia continues to work to help women thrive in all aspects of life.

The organization is also honoring 30 local women in the community, highlighting the life and work of a different woman each day in March.

Executive Director Dr. Shantell Chambliss has been with the organization for a decade and says it has been a rewarding experience. She wrote the following to kick-off Women’s History Month:

“This year Women’s History Month brings about new meaning and renewed inspiration. With a loss of $800 billion in global revenue from women leaving the workforce as a result of the pandemic, it’s a critical time to support women and to help usher in socioeconomic change.

Half of the women served by Dress for Success live beneath the poverty line and 56% are mothers. Dress for Success not only helps those women find and keep jobs (76% secure employment within 90 days), but it also offers financial education programs to increase their savings (85%) and support their efforts towards economic stability.

Inspired by the belief that when a woman has access to opportunities that can change her life for the better, she becomes powerful beyond measure, Dress for Success is kicking off its second annual #YourHourHerPower campaign.

Join us in supporting this amazing organization by pledging to give the equivalent of just one hour of your pay to help give a woman access to Dress for Success Central Virginia programs, services, and tools.

Visit www.yourhourherpower.org to learn more and to give an hour of your time to support women. Please be sure to select ‘Central Virginia’ as your local affiliate.”

