Deputies: Hanover Corrections officer, eight others arrested for distributing drugs to inmates

In June 2021, an investigation was launched after deputies learned a corrections officer was...
In June 2021, an investigation was launched after deputies learned a corrections officer was illegally distributing drugs to inmates at Pamunkey Regional Jail(Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - After nearly a year-long investigation, Hanover County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a corrections officer after they say the person illegally distributed drugs to inmates at Pamunkey Regional Jail.

According to deputies, in June 2021, they launched an investigation after they received information about the corrections officer illegally distributing the drugs to inmates inside the jail.

During the investigation, deputies learned that multiple individuals, some of whom were inmates were also involved.

On March 8, 2022, evidence was presented to a multi-jurisdictional grand jury, and several individuals were indicted based on the information presented.

Here’s a list of those arrested:

• Shelly K. Anson, 58, Mechanicsville, Charges: Deliver Narcotics to Inmate x2

• Ricky A. Heinbaugh, Jr., 29, Caroline County, Charges: Deliver Narcotics to Inmate x2

• Kyle D. Hinkle, 33, Mechanicsville, Charges: Deliver Narcotics to Inmate

• Jeremiah R. Jenkins, 38, Mechanicsville, Charges: Deliver Narcotics to Inmate x2

• Antonio D. Johnson, 40, Henrico, Charges: Deliver Narcotics to Inmate x3

• Jermaine D. Johnson, 38, Richmond, Charges: Deliver Narcotics to Inmate

• Reyshawn C. McGlone-Johnson, 30, Richmond, Charges: Deliver Narcotics to Inmate x3

• Jeremy I. Mumford, 22, Richmond, Charges: Deliver Narcotics to Inmate & Solicit a person to commit a felony

• Jaden K. Robertson, 23, Henrico, Charges: Deliver Narcotics to Inmate x3

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

