Deputies: Hanover Corrections officer, eight others arrested for distributing drugs to inmates

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - After nearly a year-long investigation, Hanover County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a corrections officer after they say the person illegally distributed drugs to inmates at Pamunkey Regional Jail.

#MediaRelease Arrests Made in Narcotics Distribution Case Hanover, Va. – In June 2021, investigators with the Hanover... Posted by Hanover County Sheriff's Office on Monday, March 14, 2022

According to deputies, in June 2021, they launched an investigation after they received information about the corrections officer illegally distributing the drugs to inmates inside the jail.

🚨NEW THIS MORNING: Hanover County deputies arrest 9 people, including a corrections officer & several inmates, for allegedly distributing illegal narcotics inside the Pamunkey Regional Jail. pic.twitter.com/G7SWBTc75v — Anthony Antoine (@AnthonyNBC12) March 15, 2022

During the investigation, deputies learned that multiple individuals, some of whom were inmates were also involved.

On March 8, 2022, evidence was presented to a multi-jurisdictional grand jury, and several individuals were indicted based on the information presented.

Here’s a list of those arrested:

• Shelly K. Anson, 58, Mechanicsville, Charges: Deliver Narcotics to Inmate x2

• Ricky A. Heinbaugh, Jr., 29, Caroline County, Charges: Deliver Narcotics to Inmate x2

• Kyle D. Hinkle, 33, Mechanicsville, Charges: Deliver Narcotics to Inmate

• Jeremiah R. Jenkins, 38, Mechanicsville, Charges: Deliver Narcotics to Inmate x2

• Antonio D. Johnson, 40, Henrico, Charges: Deliver Narcotics to Inmate x3

• Jermaine D. Johnson, 38, Richmond, Charges: Deliver Narcotics to Inmate

• Reyshawn C. McGlone-Johnson, 30, Richmond, Charges: Deliver Narcotics to Inmate x3

• Jeremy I. Mumford, 22, Richmond, Charges: Deliver Narcotics to Inmate & Solicit a person to commit a felony

• Jaden K. Robertson, 23, Henrico, Charges: Deliver Narcotics to Inmate x3

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

