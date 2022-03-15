Deputies: Hanover correctional officer, eight others arrested for distributing drugs to inmates

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Nine people, including a correctional officer, face charges of delivering narcotics to inmates at Pamunkey Regional Jail.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) announced on Monday the arrests of these men and women as part of the nearly year-long investigation into the matter.

The Pamunkey Regional Jail Deputy Superintendent, Nathan Webel, said he was “very disappointed” this occurred in the first place, but they are focused on moving forward.

It was jail officials who tipped off the sheriff’s office about the situation, to begin with.

#MediaRelease Arrests Made in Narcotics Distribution Case Hanover, Va. – In June 2021, investigators with the Hanover... Posted by Hanover County Sheriff's Office on Monday, March 14, 2022

“We received information back in June (2021) of a corrections officer possibly smuggling drugs into Pamunkey Regional Jail and distributing them to inmates,” said Lt. James Cooper, an HCSO spokesman.

That correctional officer was identified as 23-year-old Jaden Robertson. Webel said Robertson worked there from May 2020 until July 2021.

“As we began to peel back the layers of the onion, we realized there were a lot more individuals involved than just the corrections officer,” Cooper said.

Cooper added the investigation revealed eight other men and women who allegedly delivered narcotics to other inmates.

🚨NEW THIS MORNING: Hanover County deputies arrest 9 people, including a corrections officer & several inmates, for allegedly distributing illegal narcotics inside the Pamunkey Regional Jail. pic.twitter.com/G7SWBTc75v — Anthony Antoine (@AnthonyNBC12) March 15, 2022

“Most of them were people who were actually arrested and then going into the jail,” he said.

The case took roughly eight months to investigate; Cooper added there’s a reason for that.

“You keep investigating, and you keep finding additional people who were involved, and you find it’s more of a conspiracy,” he said. “So, you want to make sure you have this investigation wrapped up in a nice bow before you take it before a multi-jurisdictional grand jury.”

That is what happened on March 8. A multi-jurisdictional grand jury indicted the nine people on narcotics charges.

Here’s a list of those arrested:

Shelly K. Anson, 58, Mechanicsville, Charges: Deliver Narcotics to Inmate x2

Ricky A. Heinbaugh, Jr., 29, Caroline County, Charges: Deliver Narcotics to Inmate x2

Kyle D. Hinkle, 33, Mechanicsville, Charges: Deliver Narcotics to Inmate

Jeremiah R. Jenkins, 38, Mechanicsville, Charges: Deliver Narcotics to Inmate x2

Antonio D. Johnson, 40, Henrico, Charges: Deliver Narcotics to Inmate x3

Jermaine D. Johnson, 38, Richmond, Charges: Deliver Narcotics to Inmate

Reyshawn C. McGlone-Johnson, 30, Richmond, Charges: Deliver Narcotics to Inmate x3

Jeremy I. Mumford, 22, Richmond, Charges: Deliver Narcotics to Inmate & Solicit a person to commit a felony

Jaden K. Robertson, 23, Henrico, Charges: Deliver Narcotics to Inmate x3 (An image of Robertson was not immediately available)

The matter is now in the hands of the court; however, authorities hope it serves as a lesson.

“We certainly hope this sends a very clear message to not only individuals who work in the jail, but individuals who are inside the jail,” Cooper said. “Not only will you be held accountable, but you’ll have an extended sentence placed onto your charges already.”

Several of the defendants are scheduled to appear in court later this week.

Webel said correctional officers went through a “very robust training curriculum” followed by a month-long shadowing experience.

“We teach as much as we can, but we can’t teach integrity,” Webel said.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.