Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Court Appointed Special Advocate dedicates 20 years of service to Henrico children

Claudette Moore-Dale
Claudette Moore-Dale(NBC12)
By Anthony Antoine
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - For two decades, a Henrico woman has dedicated thousands of volunteer hours as a “Court Appointed Special Advocate.”

Volunteers speak on behalf of abused children in court, and one woman has advocated for nearly 90 children.

“Claudette has been a volunteer with Henrico CASA for 20 years,” said Kristin Blalock, the Community Engagement Coordinator. “We’ve crunched some numbers, and she has served 88 kids, representing 32 families, and she’s given 6,800 hours of her time to these kids.”

She’s an advocate for children who have experienced some of life’s most traumatic moments, including physical and sexual abuse, witnessing domestic violence, and substance abuse in the home.

“I think all children deserve a safe and happy home. I believe that, and it isn’t happening, unfortunately,” said Claudette Moore-Dale.

She is the guiding light, helping these children make it through the darkness.

“She is absolutely amazing. That time is time she’s taking to get to know the children, maybe visiting them at school, visiting them at their homes, getting to know their families, their caregivers, coordinating resources, social workers and teachers and therapists, all the people that are involved in this child’s life,” said Blalock.

Claudette makes it a point to be there for the kids, day or night.

“They have my cell phone number. Some of them call me just to say hi, just to talk. But I make sure the child knows they can call me, and I am there for them at any time. I always want to be available for a child because that might be the time when they can discuss what’s going on,” said Moore-Dale.

The stability she provides is invaluable. Pair that with her selflessness, creating a space for significant healing.

“It changes their present, but it really changes their future. She’s helping them think ahead, helping them break cycles that may exist in their families. So, to me, we can’t overestimate the impact Claudette has,” said Blalock.

For that, Kristin wanted to thank Claudette for her two decades of service with the NBC12 “Acts of Kindness.” Claudette was awarded $300 and a $50 gift card to Mexico Restaurant.

When asked what she planned to do with the money, Claudette didn’t hesitate.

“I’m going to do blessing bags for the homeless,” she said.

Each bag comes with toiletries, water and other snacks.

“This is what a life of service really looks like, and we are all just honored to know people like Claudette,” said Blalock.

As for Claudette, she says her work will continue at CASA, and she hopes that her impact will lead to a brighter future for the children.

“I sleep well knowing that each day I’m doing something to try to make their lives better,” Claudette said.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

WDBJ7 Photo
Three dead, including Covington Police officer, after shooting at gas station
Virginia State Police said the driver jumped off a Route 288 bridge into the James River...
Police: Driver jumps off bridge into James River following crash on Rt. 288
A Richmond man was sentenced to 52 years behind bars for his role in two deadly shootings that...
Man sentenced to over 50 years behind bars for two deadly shootings, including the killing of a mother and baby
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Woman found dead near Virginia State University campus identified
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Henrico woman killed in fatal crash over the weekend identified

Latest News

Basketball
Richmond Spiders prepare for matchup against Iowa
A baby great horned owl was re-nested after it fell from a tree due to high winds.
Great horned owlet re-nested after falling from tree
AAA is reporting a slight drop in gas prices, but could this trend continue over the next...
AAA reports slight drop in Virginia gas prices, but could this downward trend continue?
Vaccine
Richmond health leaders talk about potential Pfizer COVID-19 fourth shot