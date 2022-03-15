Children’s Museum of Richmond eases masks requirements

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As things continue to improve, more places are loosening mask mandates.

The Children’s Museum of Richmond is no longer requiring masks at both the Downtown and Chesterfield locations for those who are fully vaccinated.

Masks will continue to be required for unvaccinated guests ages five and older.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.