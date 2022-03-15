Healthcare Pros
Children’s Museum of Richmond eases masks requirements

Masks will no longer be required for vaccinated guests at the museum's Downtown and Chesterfield locations(Children's Museum of Richmond)
By Joi Bass
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As things continue to improve, more places are loosening mask mandates.

The Children’s Museum of Richmond is no longer requiring masks at both the Downtown and Chesterfield locations for those who are fully vaccinated.

Masks will continue to be required for unvaccinated guests ages five and older.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

