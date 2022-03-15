Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Anti-war activist interrupts live Russian state TV news show

The protester was identified as an employee of the station and spoke out against the war. (Source: Russian Channel 1/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A live evening news program on Russia’s state television was interrupted Monday by a person who walked into the studio holding a poster protesting the war in Ukraine.

An anchor was speaking during the newscast when a woman appeared on camera behind her holding a sign with the headline “no war” scrawled in English across the top.

A message in Russian below calls on people not to believe Russian propaganda.

The protester was identified as an employee of the station and spoke out against the war in a video posted by a group that monitors political arrests.

The group said the woman was taken into police custody.

The Russian state TV news employee who protested the war on live TV says, 'Russia must immediately stop this fratricidal war.' (Source: Obtained by CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 Photo
Three dead, including Covington Police officer, after shooting at gas station
A Richmond man was sentenced to 52 years behind bars for his role in two deadly shootings that...
Man sentenced to over 50 years behind bars for two deadly shootings, including the killing of a mother and baby
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Woman found dead near Virginia State University campus identified
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Henrico woman killed in fatal crash over the weekend identified
Police responded to the 6000 block of Glenway Court on Saturday, March 13 on reports of a...
Child seriously injured in shooting on Richmond’s Southside

Latest News

Police say a man stabbed two employees inside the Museum of Modern Art in New York after he was...
Man wanted in stabbing at New York’s MoMA arrested in Philly
After years of outcry from the public for police reform, Mayor Levar Stoney introduced his...
News to Know for March 15: Fatal Covington officer-involved shooting; Richmond’s first Civilian Review Board; Pleasant Spring day
A beating of an Asian woman was caught on video.
Police: Man who hit Asian woman more than 125 times in apartment building arrested
A family-owned gas station in Texas says thieves stole more than 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel.
Thieves steal 1,000 gallons of fuel in Texas
A local resident searches for his belongings in an apartment building after it was hit by...
Ukraine’s capital under fire; 3 EU nation leaders to visit