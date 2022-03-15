AAA reports slight drop in Virginia gas prices, but could this downward trend continue?

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With gas reaching record-breaking numbers across the country, drivers like Kendall Lykens have been waiting to see some relief for their wallets.

“It hasn’t affected me too much, but it hasn’t been the greatest either,” said Lykens. “I remember when gas was 99 cents. My first car when I started driving a long time ago, I could live off of 20 bucks a month and be able to drive anywhere. Now, when you’re spending almost $4.50 per gallon, it’s definitely not fun.”

Virginia set a new record for their gas price average on Friday, which was $4.25.

Over the past couple of days, AAA said these prices have been dropping slightly.

According to AAA, Virginia’s average price for gas stands at $4.21, four cents cheaper than the record set on Friday.

Richmond’s current average gas price also stands at $4.18, which is six cents cheaper than Friday’s highest recorded price of $4.24.

AAA Spokesperson Morgan Dean said Virginia saw their first overnight drop in gas prices on Saturday for the first time since January.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve really seen gas prices stabilize and start to retreat a little bit,” said Dean. “So this is at least a good sign. It does not tell us that everything’s good and done and over with, but it’s at least some welcomed early for drivers out there.”

The slight drop is a welcome sight for Jacqui Smith.

“I’m finally starting to see a kind of dip in gas prices, which is nice cause I drive a Jeep, and it’s kind of expensive to fill up my car right now,” she said.

Mike O’Connor, president of the Virginia Petroleum and Convenience Marketers Association, said a drop in crude oil prices is a big factor for this.

“Last week, we saw crude oil prices go up to their second-highest level ever here, and that was $131 a barrel,” said O’Connor. “That’s come back some this week, and this morning, we saw that was down $94 a barrel temporarily.”

Dean also said other factors contributed to this drop, including more crude oil on the market.

“Also, when prices get that high, investing investors get concerned to our we at the top of the market, where are we on this?’” said Dean. “That may have created a little bit of let’s let the market come down a little bit.”

However, Dean said more flare-ups between Russia and Ukraine, the switch to summer-blend gasoline, and global demand for crude oil could also drive prices up.

“We’re also seeing higher demand globally for crude oil, as many economies work to get back to where they were 2019 pre-pandemic,” said Dean.

Dean also said it’s hard to predict where these prices will go with so many factors in play, but drivers hope this relief will continue.

“Hopefully, they’ll keep dropping so people will feel encouraged to get out more as opposed to sitting at home and doing absolutely nothing,” said Lykens.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.