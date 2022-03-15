5 tips for coping with storm anxiety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - When severe storms are in the forecast, it can cause anxiety for people.

A recent online article by the National Weather Service outlines several tips to reduce storm stress and anxiety.

Sometimes anxiety can be caused simply by the uncertainty of not knowing what could happen. Advanced preparation is key for reducing anxiety and also for staying safe.

1. Identify multiple ways to receive a warning - such as alerts on TV, the NBC12 First Alert Weather app, a NOAA weather radio, and from social media.

“Planning and preparation puts you in control of your situation”, says the National Weather Service office in Norman, Oklahoma.

2. You can make a tornado safety plan with your family. When the weather is quiet, talk with your family about where you will go if a tornado warning is issued. A basement is best, but if you don’t have a basement an interior room such as a closet provides protection too. Practice this plan well before severe weather is expected so you know exactly what you will do and how long it will take to get to your safe place with your kids, pets, etc. Mobile homes are not safe in severe weather, so if you live in one you will need extra time to get to a community storm shelter or a friend’s home nearby.

3. Learn your local geography. Knowing where you are in your county/city on a map, nearby highways/interstates, and landmarks will help you when forecasters track storms live on television.

4. Remember a watch means it’s time to be weather aware and pay attention for potential warnings. If a warning is issued for your area, it’s time to take shelter.

5. Learn more about storms and how they form. You can attend a free NWS spotter training class to learn what to look for with severe weather.

Knowledge is power, so following these tips can help reduce storm stress and keep you safe when severe weather is in the forecast.

