15-year-old taken into custody after sexual assault at Thomas Dale High School

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Thomas Dale High School student has been taken into police custody after detectives say a teenage girl was sexually assaulted at the school back in February.

Police say on Feb. 25 they received a report that the girl had been sexually assaulted by a known juvenile male student that same day.

At this point, police say the investigation indicates that the 15-year-old boy forced the girl into the bathroom and assaulted her.

Juvenile petitions for rape and abduction were granted and a detention order was issued for the suspect, and he is currently in juvenile detention.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.