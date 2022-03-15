Healthcare Pros
15-year-old taken into custody after sexual assault at Thomas Dale High School

Investigators say the incident happened on Feb. 25(Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Thomas Dale High School student has been taken into police custody after detectives say a teenage girl was sexually assaulted at the school back in February.

Police say on Feb. 25 they received a report that the girl had been sexually assaulted by a known juvenile male student that same day.

At this point, police say the investigation indicates that the 15-year-old boy forced the girl into the bathroom and assaulted her.

Juvenile petitions for rape and abduction were granted and a detention order was issued for the suspect, and he is currently in juvenile detention.

