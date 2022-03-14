Virginia’s Blue Ridge to host national amateur cycling championship this summer

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley has landed another sporting event that will bring hundreds of athletes to the area. This summer, the region will host a national cycling championship with amateur athletes from across the country.

Western Virginia has a long history of hosting popular and prestigious athletic events, such as the recent Ironman competitions. And cycling has been a big draw as well, with events ranging from the Saturn Festival Cup to the Tour DuPont.

Now Virginia’s Blue Ridge will serve as the setting for the 2022 USA Cycling Amateur Road National Championships, from June 29 to July 2. Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge is hosting the event, with support from the City of Roanoke and Botetourt County.

In a news release, USA Cycling said several hundred athletes from across the country will compete for national titles in the road race, individual time trail and criterium.

Officials with Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge weren’t available for an interview Monday, but in the release President Landon Howard said the region is excited to be selected.

“The event adds to our growing cycling culture and clearly identifies us as a premier cycling destination on the East Coast,” Howard said. “We look forward to welcoming these athletes and families this summer.”

USA Cycling and its local partners are still finalizing all of the details, and they’re promising more information soon.

