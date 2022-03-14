Healthcare Pros
Virginia State University student found dead in campus apartment identified

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police are currently looking into the death of a woman found in a Virginia State University campus apartment.

Officers responded to the 4000 block of J. Mitchell Jones Drive around 2:20 a.m. on Saturday after campus police discovered Anisa M. Sistare, 21, in the University Apartments at Ettrick.

Police say Sistare’s body showed no signs of trauma and has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further evaluation.

The investigation is ongoing, and at this point, there are no signs of foul play.

Anyone with information can call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

