UVA Health has new findings on obesity and pregnancy chances

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new UVA Health study says women who are obese and struggling to become pregnant may have been following the wrong advice.

Research suggests that there are no fertility benefits to losing weight. In a study of just under 400 women with obesity and unexplained fertility, researchers found weight loss did not lead to a better chance at pregnancy than just increasing activity without weight loss.

“This outcome was surprising to us, and sort of goes against the commonly held belief of many fertility doctors that treat these patients,” Doctor Daniel Haisenleder with the UVA School of Medicine’s Center for Research in Reproduction said.

D. Haisenleder says follow up research is needed to address this issue and further prove the findings.

