UVA Cavaliers ‘grateful’ to play in NIT

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Men’s Basketball Team won’t be dancing in the NCAA Tournament this year, but the season isn’t done yet.

The Cavaliers received a bid to play in the National Invitational Tournament as a six seed.

This is the first time since 2013 that the Cavs have been in the NIT.

Head coach Tony Bennett says he’s excited for his team’s opportunity to continue its season.

“The fact that this team has gotten rewarded to play in an NIT, of course, the ultimate goal is to play in an NCAA Tournament and then advance, but when I watched the pairing show on ESPNU and our name came up I still was very grateful,” he said.

The Hoos will open up NIT action March 16 against Mississippi State at John Paul Jones Arena. Tip off is set for 7 p.m.

