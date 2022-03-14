On This Day: Revolutionary War hero Marquis de Lafayette begins his Virginia Campaign

YORKTOWN, Va. (WWBT) - On this day, March 14, 1781, the Marquis de Lafayette begins his Virginia campaign against the British and General Charles Cornwallis in the Revolutionary War. The 6-month ‘cat and mouse’ affair through the Commonwealth would culminate in the British defeat at Yorktown.

Born into one of the wealthiest families in France, Lafayette openly disobeyed French King Louis XVI to avenge his father’s death at the hands of the British.

Virginia Museum of History and Culture day coordinator Sam Florer takes us through Lafayette’s early years and how the Frenchman became a celebrity in the United States following the Revolution. Learn more on Episode 2 of Season 6 of NBC12′s history podcast How We Got Here:

