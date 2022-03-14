Thermo Fisher to expand clinical research laboratories in Henrico, Richmond

RICHMOND/HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - In an announcement on Monday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin says that the world leader in serving science will invest $97 million to expand its clinical research laboratories in the Greater Richmond region.

Thermo Fisher’s three new bioanalytical locations in Richmond and Henrico are expected to create more than 500 new jobs total in the Commonwealth.

The company will renovate the former Toys “R” Us store at 8700 Quioccasin Road and will occupy 2250 Dabney Road next to its existing Henrico County facility. The business will also establish a third bioanalytical lab at the VA Bio+Tech Park in the City of Richmond.

Gov. Youngkin spoke about the expansion project.

“Thermo Fisher’s expanding footprint and creation of more than 500 new jobs is a major win for the Greater Richmond region and Virginia’s life sciences industry,” Gov. Youngkin said. “This sector has gained significant momentum in the Commonwealth due to our research institutions, skilled talent, and advanced innovation ecosystem, and we are proud of the company’s developments happening right here in Virginia.”

Leaders in Richmond and Henrico also spoke about what this expansion means for their jurisdictions.

“Thermo Fisher Scientific’s decision to expand in Henrico’s Westwood/Dabney and Regency/Parham areas further strengthens our existing partnership and demonstrates its ongoing commitment to growth here in Henrico County,” said Henrico County Board of Supervisors Member Daniel J. Schmitt. “It also highlights the unwavering support the County has for our business community in providing access to a highly-skilled pool of talent from nationally recognized colleges and universities to support Thermo Fisher and the region’s growing life sciences sector. I’m excited to see the company’s success here in Henrico as the company works to improve health across the globe.”

“The company’s investment in Richmond will have a positive impact on our economy, and the new jobs to be located in our Bio+Tech Park mean Richmond’s workforce will play an important role in helping Thermo Fisher provide the research and data analytics critical to developing life-changing therapies that improve health,” said Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.

Thermo Fisher’s clinical research business enables customers to accelerate innovation and increase drug development productivity.

