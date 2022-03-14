RPS superintendent says proposed pay raises are not on budget chopping block

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s School Board is slashing $6 million out of the superintendent’s budget. Right now, those cuts are undefined, and that’s causing concern at City Hall.

“I know in our budget books there wasn’t a budget for the schools. Have you all sent that out just so we can have an updated budget book? I know timing; the school board didn’t vote until last week,” said Anne-Frances Lambert, Richmond City Councilor.

Superintendent Jason Kamras tried to explain the budget plan to members of the city council Monday afternoon during a budget work session.

Richmond’s School Board is slashing $6 million out of the superintendent’s budget. Right now, those cuts are undefined, and that’s causing concern at City Hall. (RPS)

Kamras said he’s working to make millions in cuts to the budget. Those cuts are unknown yet, but the superintendent said a 5% pay raise for teachers is safe.

“The approved budget articulates the overall total number and, however, because it includes some undefined cuts, we have to spend some time working through exactly what those cuts will be. We intend to kick off that conversation at our next school board meeting,” said Kamras.

Councilors say they are kind of flying the dark right now. That’s because the school board didn’t send City Hall a detailed budget this year, only a one-page letter.

Richmond’s School Board is slashing $6 million out of the superintendent’s budget. Right now, those cuts are undefined, and that’s causing concern at City Hall. (RPS)

Earlier this month, the mayor proposed keeping school funding flat division because of what he called “board dysfunction.” He also wants to put $15 million in a contingency fund for Richmond Public Schools, but councilors would control that.

Kamras was also pressed about proposed cuts to the division’s virtual academy, launched during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we look towards next year, the board’s approved budget retains 30 FTEs, so a reduction of about 40. We are working on a scaled-back program for the board to consider,” said Kamras.

The school board will meet next Monday to consider cuts. Both the school board and city council must have budgets approved by May.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.