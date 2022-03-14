Richmond vacuum leaf collection ends Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Heads up for Richmond residents, time is running out to get your leaves vacuumed by the city.

You have until 5:00 p.m. Monday to put your request in.

The pick-up costs $30, and you can choose to either have that added to your utility bill or send a payment directly to the Department of Public Works.

You can schedule an appointment through the RVA 311 System.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.