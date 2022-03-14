Richmond gas prices remain unchanged, according to Gas Buddy
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The pain at the pump continues as gas prices remain unchanged from this past week, averaging $4.20 per gallon Monday, according to Gas Buddy.
According to a survey of 567 stations in Richmond, gas prices are 82.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.
The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.99 per gallon Monday while the most expensive is $4.79 per gallon, which is an 80-cent difference, Gas Buddy says.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.