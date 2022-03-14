Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Positivity rate below 5% as new COVID cases in Virginia reach less than 400

On Friday, the 7-day testing positivity rate is 4.7%
On Friday, the 7-day testing positivity rate is 4.7%(AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Good news in Virginia, the testing positivity rate has now dipped below five percent, as new COVID cases also continue to drop.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,654,893 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of March 14, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

On Monday, 350 new cases were reported. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 19,315 deaths, with 22 deaths reported since the day before. Health officials say they are seeing an uptick in COVID-associated deaths due to a backlog in reporting, and that the majority of deaths happened last month.

Currently, there are 444 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA).

According to Julian Walker with the VHHA, a hospitalization is only added to the total count if it’s the primary reason the patient is hospitalized. For example, if someone went to a hospital with a broken bone and tested positive, they wouldn’t be counted in the coronavirus bed count.

“That is the standard for how we collect the data in the survey that informs the dashboard,” Walker said. ”The question is specifically worded to indicate that we are looking for hospitalizations where COVID is the primary cause.”

On Monday, the 7-day testing positivity rate is 4.2%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 7,192 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 120,051 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least three confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak. This applies to all COVID-19 outbreaks reported to the VDH on or after Jan. 1, 2022.

VDH continues to track testing: 12,965,391 PCR COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

As of March 10, the Virginia Department of Health made changes to its dashboard, which no longer breaks down cases by locality.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police responded to the 6000 block of Glenway Court on Saturday, March 13 on reports of a...
Child seriously injured in shooting on Richmond’s Southside
Are romance scams a problem in Alabama?
Virginia man heads to prison for romance fraud scheme
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Woman found dead near Virginia State University campus identified
The Rotunda Clock by John Flanagan, Library of Congress Thomas Jefferson Building, Washington,...
Congress hates changing the clocks just like everyone else
File photo of police lights.
Petersburg woman dead as police continue to investigate shooting

Latest News

The updates come as the United States enters its third year of the coronavirus pandemic.
Pfizer works to advance COVID-19 vaccine, treatment options
Inspired by the nationwide blood shortage it was during one of four-year-old Ava's platelet...
Mother uses hashtag to push blood donation for daughter’s cancer treatment
Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech no longer requiring masks indoors
Virginia Department of Health investigating 3 potential cases of Coronavirus.
Virginia Department of Health changing COVID-19 dashboard to consolidate data